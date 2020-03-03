Power Rangers Fans Are All In on Lady Gaga's Ranger Inspired Stupid Love Video

Lady Gaga is known for her imaginative music videos and catchy songs, and she did not disappoint with her latest single. The new song is called Stupid Love, and the video for it is as bananas as you would expect from Gaga. Filled with brightly colored and superhero-like costumes, the video is definitely eye-catching, but it also sparked quite a bit of comparison to the Power Rangers franchise. Power Rangers is pretty much known for its bright costumes and over the top action, so you and definitely see the similarities. That's why it didn't take long for social media to start reacting, and even the official accounts for Power Rangers and Lady Gaga got in on the fun.

We've rounded up some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide, but first here's the rundown on Gaga's new song and album. The new song is the first single from her upcoming record Chromatica, which releases on April 10th. The title and the logo Gaga's team designed for the single are all about vivid colors, so we imagine this won't be the only time we see some comparisons to Power Rangers before this album cycle is complete.

You can especially see the similarities in Gaga's costumes in particular, which make her look like a pink colored mix of Rita Repulsa and Astronema. That's not a bad thing either, don't get me wrong, and I'm curious to see what other looks she pulls out of her hat on the next single, which is rumored to be with Ariana Grande. Other rumored guests on the album include Miley Cyrus and Ryan Tedder, but we'll have to wait and see (h/t @RDTLadyGaga).

