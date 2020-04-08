Power Rangers: Fans Are Having a Hard Time Choosing the Top Three Teams

When a franchise has run for over 26 seasons, it can be difficult to narrow down your favorites, but it can also be incredibly fun and ripe for spirited debate. Netflix started a debate of its own when it asked fans to pick their favorite Power Rangers season from 9 choices, which included Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Wild Force, Power Rangers Operation Overdrive, Power Rangers Dino Thunder, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers Ninja Storm, Power Rangers In Space, Power Rangers Jungle Fury, and Power Rangers Mystic Force. Many of those seasons are quite different from each other, and while some faves like S.P.D., RPM, and Dino Charge aren't included, there is still a lot to love in the selection. Fans are weighing in, and you might be surprised which season shows up more than others. We've collected some of the reactions starting on the next slide, and you can check out the original post below.

NX posted an image of all 9 seasons with the caption "It’s Saturday morning, you’ve got your jammies on, cereal is in the bowl, and the remote is in your hand. Pick three!"

For me, this was pretty easy, as my favorite seasons of the show were included in the list, and you can see my picks below.

If I have to just choose three, here are my picks.

1. In Space (I know, you're shocked lol)

2. Mighty Morphin (defined parts of my childhood, what can I say)

3. Mystic Force (I will ride for Mystic Force everyday son!) Yo @Valdezology, what say you? https://t.co/hRAxxd89TM — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) April 8, 2020

"If I have to just choose three, here are my picks.

1. In Space (I know, you're shocked lol)

2. Mighty Morphin (defined parts of my childhood, what can I say)

3. Mystic Force (I will ride for Mystic Force everyday son!)Yo @Valdezology, what say you?"

ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi weighted in to, though he cheated because Lightspeed Rescue isn't on the list.

"MMPR - Turbo - Lightspeed Rescue"

MMPR - Turbo - Lightspeed Rescue https://t.co/tjxawr5mQ8 — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) April 8, 2020

The official Power Rangers account got in on the action as well, saying "MMPR, in space, jungle fury don’t @ us"

MMPR, in space, jungle fury don’t @ us — POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) April 8, 2020

This list also doesn't include the newest season of Power Rangers, Beast Morphers, though if you haven't seen it yet you can catch the complete first season on Netflix now.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

Alright, hit the next slide to see what fans are saying about their favorite 3 teams, and let us know what yours are either in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!