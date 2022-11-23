Marvel Star Simu Liu Posts Tribute to Power Rangers' Jason David Frank

Legendary Power Rangers franchise star Jason David Frank died last weekend at the age of 49 and in the wake of his passing, there's been an outpouring of tributes to the actor, from not just his Power Rangers family, but from fans as well. Among those fans is Marvel star Simu Liu. On Tuesday, the Shang-Chi star took to Twitter to pay tribute to Frank, writing that "this legend played such a massive role in my childhood."

"Never got to say how absolutely gutted I was over JDF's passing," Liu wrote. "This legend played such a massive role in my childhood. He gave so much of himself to the fandom and seemed genuinely happy. Check in with your friends and family. Don't be afraid to talk to someone!"

Other tributes to Jason David Frank

On Monday, David Yost, who played the original Blue Ranger Billy, shared his tribute to Frank, writing "Like so many of us, I'm still struggling with it all. From the day we met we became instant bffs. We had our ups & downs as friends do. He's always had my heart & my support. Love you buddy!" Original Black Ranger Walter Emmanuel Jones was also brief: "[C]an't believe it...My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson said: "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson began. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now in Peace."

Frank passed away at the age of 49 on Saturday, November 19th with his passing confirmed by TMZ. In a statement, a representative for Frank asked for privacy for his family and friends during this difficult time.

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," the representative said. "He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

ComicBook.com offers our deepest condolences, thoughts, and more to Jason David Frank's family, friends, and loved ones at this very difficult time.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with a mental health crisis, there is no shame in asking for help: just call 988, or go to this website to learn more information about suicide prevention.