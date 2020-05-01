Power Rangers' Jasmeet Baduwalia Reveals What He Wants for the Future of the Franchise

✖

The Power Rangers franchise is still going strong after more than 25 years, and the brand got a new lease on life when it was purchased by Hasbro. Since then the brand has introduced a new line of collector's figures, new replicas, and of course a new series in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, which is going strong so far in season 2. That said, there's always room for a franchise to grow and evolve, and Power Rangers is no different. We recently had the chance to chat with Beast Morphers' Blue Ranger Jasmeet Baduwalia about several topics, including what the franchise can do next and where he hopes to see it go in the future, and for Baduwalia, it all comes down to becoming that mainstream staple it was back in the 90s with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

"The next season, I just want Power Rangers to become one of the mainstream shows again, you know? Because as of now, it feels sometimes like a stepchild to Nickelodeon, or to whoever," Baduwalia said. "I just want Power Rangers to be what it used to be, which was amazing and action-packed. You could learn lessons from that show. The one thing I wish for Power Rangers is that it becomes what it's supposed to be, or what I know it can be, which is a mainstream show for kids and teens that they can look at and relate to."

Baduwalia compares the Rangers to superheroes like the Avengers, and we know how mainstream Marvel is these days, so why can't the Power Rangers follow suit?

"Because, in a way, it's kind of like the Avengers," Baduwalia said. "We're defeating evil. We're making sure everything's right. We're all learning lessons from each other."

Baduwalia also wants Power Rangers to become a destination show for actors and guest stars, a show that everyone wants to be a part of. "Just from that, I just want Power Rangers to become all it possibly can be, which is like Riverdale or The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Baduwalia said. "It can become one of those shows where other actors always want to go out for it, like 'Oh man, I wish I was on Rangers. Oh man, I got to be a guest star. Well, I got this, I got that'. I want it to become one of those known shows again, to our society, and to all the millennials, because they all know Power Rangers, but some of them don't watch it because it kind of died out for them. They're like, 'oh, I moved on to this' or something else, but I know that Power Rangers can make a comeback if they just put the right effort behind it."

Power Rangers is certainly on an upward trajectory these days, thanks to Hasbro, Beast Morphers, and the BOOM! Studios comics universe. A new movie or Netflix series could be a great way to help that mainstream appeal he refers to, and fingers crossed either (or both) happen sooner rather than later.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

What do you want to see from Power Rangers going forward? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.