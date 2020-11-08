Lio Rush Joins Cast of Power Rangers Inspired Legend of the White Dragon Film

✖

Some of your favorite Power Rangers stars are coming together for a new film project titled Legend of the White Dragon, which completed a successful Kickstarter campaign after dropping a trailer for the project that got fans buzzing. While we're waiting for more details and new footage to drop from the project, we did recently learn about a new addition to the film that WWE and MLW fans will love. That would be Lio Rush, who revealed that he is playing a part in Legend of the White Dragon during an interview with Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

"You can download my new single that dropped on Friday, 'Do You Remember'. It can be downloaded and streamed on Apple Music, on Spotify [and] anywhere that music can be streamed or downloaded," Rush said. "And be on the lookout for big projects to come in the future as well as the new upcoming film that I'm going to be a part of, 'Legend of the White Dragon', which I'm pretty excited about."

Rush is excited about all the martial arts work he'll be doing, and though he doesn't know the specific role he's playing, he did tease the possibility of playing a Ranger.

"It is actually a Power Rangers movie, so it's kung fu times 100. They're still casting," Rush said. "I'm just part of the cast. We haven't gotten who's going to be who yet, but I will be in the movie. There's a chance [I could be a Power Ranger]."

The project is being directed by Bat in the Sun's Aaron and Sean Schoenke and will feature fight choreographer Alvin Hsing. Legend of the White Dragon stars Jason David Frank, Ciara Hanna, Jason Faunt, Jenna Frank, and more, and you can find the official description below.

"In the Aftermath, the city was left decimated. A past reminder of the great battle and fall of heroes. The heroes were blamed, stripped of their titles and hunted. But as evil once again threatens to return they must rise from the ashes with the power of the White Dragon."

In addition to Legend of the White Dragon Rush will be part of MLW's The Restart, and Rush is excited to get back into the ring.

"I'm very hungry and very eager to be back in a ring. I'm very eager to show everybody that I'm still in the fight," Rush said. "I'm still putting in 110% every time I go on a ring, and this is in front of no fans. So whether there's no fans or whether there are thousands of fans in the seats, I'm putting in my all every single time."

MLW's The Restart kicks off on November 18th.

Let us know what you think of Rush joining the Legend of the White Dragon cast in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Power Rangers and wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!