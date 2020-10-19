Power Rangers: Mighty Morphin #1 First Look Features New Green Ranger, Lord Zedd Tease, and More (Exclusive)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is reaching its big conclusion this week, and it will set the table for two epic relaunches in Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers. The first of those will feature the Mighty Morphin squad along with a brand new Green Ranger, and we've got your exclusive first look at the anticipated series starting on the next slide! Not only can you get your first look at interior pages from the issue, but you can also see some of the issue's gorgeous covers, including an epic team-up variant that any Ranger fan will want to get their hands on.

The preview features our first look at a conversation between Alpha, Billy, Zordon, and the new Green Ranger, and while we aren't sure where this takes place in the flow of the story, the heated conversation that happens on the other pages is probably related to who is under the helmet. It also seems Lord Zedd is on the mend, and he's probably going to be pissed when he wakes up.

Mighty Morphin #1 is written by Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), drawn by Marco Renna, colored by Walter Baiamonte with assistance by Katia Ranalli, and lettered Ed Dukeshire, and you can find the official description of the issue below.

"A new Mighty Morphin team has assembled to take on the deadliest threats to Earth - but who is the All New Green Ranger by their side?

The new Mighty Morphin team is on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation - one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes! But even if the Mighty Morphin team can find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon’s past! A new Mighty Morphin epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike."

Mighty Morphin #1 features main cover art by acclaimed illustrator InHyuk Lee (Seven Secrets), and variant cover art by Eleonora Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Jung-Geun Yoon (Seven Secrets), Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and an “Every Ranger” cover illustration by Dan Mora (Once & Future) that connects with Power Rangers #1, Mighty Morphin #2, and Power Rangers #2.

Mighty Morphin #1 hits comic stores on November 4th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide. You can also talk about all things Power Rangers and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!