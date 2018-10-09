‘Star Trek’ Actor Celeste Yarnall Dies at 74

Celeste Yarnall, who guest starred in the 1967 Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Apple” as Yeoman Martha Landon, has died. She was 74.

According to the official Star Trek website, Yarnall died on Sunday at home in Westlake Village. She had lived with ovarian cancer since 2014 and used crowdsourcing websites to help cover her medical expenses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yarnall is known for acting opposite Elvis Pressley in Live a Little, Love a Little and for starring in the cult classic film Eve. She also had a reputation as a “scream queen” thanks to her turn being terrorized by a headless monster in Beast of Blood.

Yarnall’s Yeoman Landon was the object of Pavel Chekov’s affections in the Star Trek episode “The Apple.” The episode involved the Enterprise crew discovering an Eden-like paradise planet, Gamma Trianguli VI. Paradise was thrown into chaos after the planet’s natives objected to Landon and Chekov’s public displays of affection because Vaal, the sentient computer-machine that ruled the planet, had forbidden all forms of love and intimacy.

Yarnall was a regular on the Star Trek convention circuit for years and participated in the guest star panel at this year’s Star Trek Las Vegas convention in August. She was also one of 42 former Star Trek actors to appear in the parody film Unbelievable!!!!!

Yarnall’s other credits include appearances in The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet in 1962, The Nutty Professor in 1963, Under the Yum Yum Tree also in 1963, The Velvet Vampire in 1971, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice in 1969, The Mechanic in 1972, and Scorpio in 1973.

She then took some time away from acting to pursue a career in commercial real estate before returning to it in the late ’80s, appearing in Fatal Beauty in 1987, Driving Me Crazy in 1991, and Born Yesterday in 1993.

She also appeared in a recent documentary about the life of Elvis Pressley and in William Shatner’s Get a Life!

Her other television credits include in appearances on Bonanza, Hogan’s Heroes, It Takes a Thief, Captain Nice, Mannix, Bewitched, The Man From UNCLE, and the pilot episode of Columbo.

Yarnall is survived by her husband Nazim, her daughter Cami, and her grandaughter Gaby.