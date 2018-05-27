‘Star Trek’ Star George Takei Responds to Accuser Who Backed Off Sexual Assault Claims

Star Trek star George Takei is taking the high road after a man who accused him of sexual assault hedged on those claims in a recent interview.

In November 2017, Scott Brunton publicly and on the record accused George Takei of sexually assaulting him one night in 1981. Brunton claimed that Takei drugged him and touched his genitals.

Takei claimed the events did not occur and that he did not even remember meeting Brunton. Brunton’s claim that he and Takei met for coffee years later and some comments made by Takei on Howard Stern’s radio show caused some to doubt Takei’s response.

Brunton recently spoke to The Observer and walked back some of his claims about Takei. Brunton now says that he doesn’t actually remember Takei touching his genitals and that he and Takei did not meet for coffee years later. He also stated that whatever occurred between himself and Takei on that night in 1981 did not leave him traumatized.

“I rarely thought of it,” Brunton said. “Just occasionally, if his name popped up…I’d say, ‘Oh, well, I’ve got a story for you!’ They go, ‘Really? What?’ I’d tell people, and they’d go, ‘Ew!’

“He was 20 years older than me and short. And I wasn’t attracted to Asian men. I was a hot, surfer, California boy type, that he probably could have only gotten had he bought, paid for or found someone just willing to ride on his coattails of fame.”

Brunton said the episode was “not painful. It didn’t scar me.”

Brunton did maintain that Takei removed his pants after Brunton passed out from a couple of strong drinks, but that Takei backed off and allowed Brunton to leave when it became clear his advances were unwanted. Brunton did also say he would like an apology from Takei.

Takei responded to Brunton’s revised claims, which would seem to absolve Takei of any criminal claims of sexual assault, by saying he’s glad the ordeal is over and that he isn’t holding a grudge.

“As many of you know, this has been a very difficult period for myself and my husband Brad as we have dealt with the impact of these accusations, but we are happy to see that this nightmare is finally drawing to a close,” Takei tweeted. “As I stated before, I do not remember Mr. Brunton or any of the events he described from forty years ago, but I do understand that this was part of a very important national conversation that we as a society must have, painful as it might be

“It is in that spirit that I want folks to know, despite what he has put us through, I do not bear Mr. Brunton any ill will, and I wish him peace. Brad and I are especially grateful for the many fans who stood by me throughout this ordeal. Your support kept us going, and we are so immensely thankful for you.”