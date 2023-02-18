Gerald Fried, Star Trek and Roots Composer, Dead at 95

Gerald Fried has passed away at age 95. The composer was known for creating some of television and film's most iconic music. According to Deadline, Fried passed away on Friday from pneumonia at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. Throughout his career, Fried was nominated for five Emmys, winning one for the iconic miniseries Roots in 1977. He was also nominated for an Academy Award in 1976 for creating the score for Birds Do It, Bees Do It.

In addition to Roots, Fried was also Emmy-nominated for The Silent Lovers, The Mystic Warrior, and Napolean and Josephine: A Love Story. Fried had over 140 composer credits to his name, including some of the most famous shows and films in history. He created music for shows such as Gilligan's Island, The Man from UNCLE, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Lost in Space, Gunsmoke, and much more. His film credits include Stanley Kubrick's The Killing and Paths of Glory as well as The Cabinet of Caligari, The Bell Jar, and more.

Fried's last composer credits were on the film Unbelievable!!!!! (2020) and the short film 20 Ways (2021). Many people, especially those in the Star Trek community, have taken to social media today to pay their respects. You can view some of the tweets about Fried's passing below...

"So sad to hear about the passing of 'STAR TREK' legend GERALD FRIED at the age of 95 – Fried composed some of the most memorable scores of 'THE ORIGINAL SERIES,' including 'SHORE LEAVE,' 'THE PARADISE SYNDROME' and 'AMOK TIME.' Fried also won an EMMY for 'ROOTS.' #StarTrek," @MovieMantz tweeted.

"All of us at Trek Long Island are deeply saddened to learn that legendary composer Gerald Fried has died. Fried was the composer of nearly 300 film and television scores. A schoolmate of Stanley Kubrick, he provided the music for the director's earliest projects," @treklongisland posted.

"GERALD FRIED. You lived to the exemplary age of 95 before succumbing to inevitable mortality. You wrote some of the most iconic television music (see images), and arranged my favourite incarnation of Jerry Goldsmith's Man From U.N.C.L.E. theme. RIP," @Woollers wrote.

"If you can immediately remember the deep mournful chords of Spock meditating in the #StarTrek #TOS episode Amok Time, and instantly thrill to the sounds of the classic Spock/Kirk Lirpa fight, spare a moment for its great composer, Gerald Fried, who died yesterday, aged 95," @ThePeterBriggs added.

Fried is survived by his wife, Anita, along with his four children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.