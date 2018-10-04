How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’

Star Trek returns tonight with the first episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. If you’re wondering how to tune in, then we have you covered.

Star Trek: Short Treks is a series of four short films featuring characters from Star Trek: Discovery. The series will serve as a kind of appetizer leading into the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, with new episodes of Short Treks debuting monthly until Star Trek: Discovery‘s return in January 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to watch Star Trek: Short Trek varies from reign to region:

United States

In the United States, fans will need to sign up for CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Short Treks. CBS All Access is the same streaming service that is home to Star Trek: Discovery, so if you watched the show’s first season then you’re probably already set.

The first episode of Star Trek Short Treks will be available to stream at 9:30 pm. ET.

Canada

In Canada, Star Trek: Short Treks will be available in the same places that Star Trek: Discovery is.

The new episode will first air on Space at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

If you miss the episode when it airs on Space, don’t worry. The episode will be available to stream via Crave TV 24 hours later, at 9 p.m. on Friday.

UK and International Markets

There is some bad news for Star Trek fans outside of North America. Netflix holds the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery, but so far it looks like the streaming service has no plans to carry Star Trek: Short Treks.

When asked this on Twitter, CBS All Access only said that “Due to streaming rights, Star Trek: Short Treks are only available on CBS All Access in the U.S.” We know now that the series will be available in Canada as well, but there has been no update for other markets.

Be sure to check out our interview with Mary Wiseman, who stars as Ensign Sylvia Tilly in the first episode of Star Trek: Short Treks, “Runaway.”

Here’s the synopsis for the episode:

“Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye.”

The episode is written by Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman and directed by Maja Vrvilo.

Future episodes will focus on a new character called Craft (Aldis Hodge), Saru (Doug Jones), and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson).

Are you watching Star Trek: Short Treks tonight? Let us know in the comments!