Leonard Nimoy’s Family and William Shatner Pay Tribute to Star Trek Legend 7 Years After Death

Leonard Nimoy’s children and his Star Trek co-star William Shatner are remembering the late actor on the seventh anniversary of his death. Nimoy played the iconic role of Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series and the six films featuring the show’s cast opposite Shatner as Capt. James T. Kirk. He also appeared in 2009’s Star Trek and 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness. In 2015, Nimoy died at age 83 due to complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Nimoy’s Spock left an indelible mark on popular culture and remains as iconic and beloved a character as ever.

“Remembering my dad @TheRealNimoy on the seventh year of his passing,” Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, tweeted. “Dad, you are hugely missed, especially your warm and loving hugs. Your memory lives on – always and forever.”

“Though Dad left us seven years ago today, he’s still very much on our minds,” Nimoy’s son, Adam, tweeted. May we embrace his memory and Mr. Spock’s message of logic and peace. Love to all, Adam. #StarTrek #LLAP”

Adam and Julie Nimoy each directed separate films about their father’s life. Adam directed For the Love of Spock before Nimoy’s death. The film puts a significant focus on the impact of Leonard Nimoy’s role as Spock. Julie Nimoy and her husband, David Knight, co-directed the 2017 documentary Remembering Leonard Nimoy, which focused more on Nimoy himself and his life with COPD.

Shatner shared many scenes with Nimoy. He tweeted a photo of the two of them embracing out of character and simply “Leonard. 3/26/31 -2/27/15.”

The official Star Trek Twitter account also tweeted out a story from the official Star Trek website celebrating Nimoy’s life. The story is full of photos from Nimoy’s time working on Star Trek. “Remembering one of #StarTrek’s greatest icons ✨ #LLAP #StarTrekFamily,” the Tweet reads.

Last year, Nimoy’s hometown of Boston declared March 26th, Nimoy’s birthday, to be Leonard Nimoy Day. At the time, Mayor Marty Walsh wrote in his declaration, “I encourage all Bostonian to recognize Leonard Nimoy’s commitment and dedication to the Arts and the lasting impact that he has left on the community.”

The city also announced plans to build a 20-foot statue of Spock’s iconic Vulcan salute in Nimoy’s honor. “The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” Julie Nimoy said in a statement at the time. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”