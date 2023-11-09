NERF x Star Trek: The Next Generation Phaser LMTD Blaster Is Shipping Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NERF's LMTD line of blasters based on iconic weapons from popular movies and video games has covered IPs like Star Wars, Aliens, and Halo in the past, but Star Trek fans are finally getting into the battle. Back In September of 2022 ComicBook.com revealed two new Star Trek NERF phaser blasters that were designed to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Next Generation TV series were being released, and over a year later they are finally in stock and shipping here on Amazon priced at $119.99. The set includes a Type 3 and a Type 2 blaster, which are detailed below.

We'll start with the Star Trek: The Next Generation NERF LMTD Star Trek Starfleet Type 3 Phaser rifle, which is a motorized 1 shot blaster (internal 5-dart clip) that features light-up effects that simulate the look of being assimilated by the Borg in homage to the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact. It also features phaser sounds and authentic First Contact movie sounds. Seven foam Nerf Elite darts are included.

As your secondary blaster, there's the Starfleet Type 2 Phaser, whcih fires 1 dart and has a pull-back priming handle. Amazingly enough, it's not sold separately! The Type 2 phaser will be included with the Type 3 phaser rifle.

Speaking of Star Trek: The Next Generation, fans can now order the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a limited edition, individually numbered, 54-disc Blu-ray collection that includes every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard with over 35 hours of special features tossed in for good measure. If that wasn't enough Picard for you, the set will also include an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard with new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet with Captain Picard's badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

The ultimate Picard Blu-ray box set is in-stock and shipping now here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $199.95. If you prefer, you can get the Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Blu-ray here on Amazon for $26.23. A limited edition SteelBook version was sold out at most retailers, but it was still available here at Best Buy at the time of writing.