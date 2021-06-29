Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset Is $200 Cheaper Today

Playmobil recently took on LEGO and some of the massive Star Wars sets in their Ultimate Collector’s Series lineup with the 70548 Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset. It was touted as “the biggest and most deluxe Playmobil playset created up to this point” with a $499.99 price tag to match. However, you can order one here at Entertainment Earth for $299.99 with free US shipping at the time of writing. That $200 discount is, by far, the biggest we’ve seen on this set to date, and it probably won’t last long.

While you’re at it you might wan to keep tabs on the Playmobil 71089 Star Trek Klingon Bird of Prey Playset, which went up for pre-order this week. Details are scarce at the moment, but we expect it to be as impressive as the Enterprise set. Pre-orders are also available here at Entertainment Earth for $299.99 with a release date set for January. You won’t be charged until it ships.

How big is the Playmobil Star Trek Enterprise playset? When complete the starship will measure 42-inches long and 18-inches wide. Features will include electronic lights and sounds that can be controlled via an app, and you can open up the saucer section of the Enterprise to see a full 1966-style bridge. The body of the ship will also open to display the engineering room.

Figures will include Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, and Chekov.The set even includes a display cradle or wire for ceiling suspension. Playmobil notes that “other accessories and electronic surprises are coming as well”. The full list of features are as follows:

The Enterprise includes seven crew members plus six tribbles!

This U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 measures 42-inches long x 18-inches wide!

Control the lights and sounds with your smart device or uses the buttons on the bridge or in engineering!

Opens to reveal the bridge and engineering play areas.

Includes Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy, Scotty, Uhura, Sulu, and Chekov figures along with some tribbles, phasers, and communicators.

Display it on the stand or suspend it from the ceiling!

Beam down the figures from this set to your Playmobil castles (sold separately) for the Star Trek Renaissance Faire toy crossover you’ve always wanted!

Note that the Playmobil Star Trek Enterprise deal was revealed as part of Entertainment Earth’s new Drop Zone, where you can keep tabs on upcoming product releases and special sales. You can check out the Drop Zone right here.