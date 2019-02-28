‘Star Trek’s Karl Urban Has Perfect Response to Brent Spiner’s Threat to Walk Away Like Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth

News broke yesterday that Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth have walked away from their involvement in Star Trek 4 after contract negotiations stalled out. Now a couple of other Star Trek stars, new and old, are having a little fun with the matter.

When Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Brent Spiner, who played the android Data, heard the news he playfully responded that he too was walking away from Star Trek 4, tweeting “Me, too!”

Karl Urban, Pine’s co-star who plays Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in the Kelvin timeline Star Trek films, responded to Spiner, taking the overly-literal approach.

“Your threat to walk is ridiculous!” Urban tweeted “Chris and Chris work out & can walk many miles without getting tired. You’d get left behind and lost -then we’d have to send out a search party! Fool.”

Spiner responded in kind, tweeting “They can find me in Antarctica.”

Spiner and Urban seem to be having a bit of fun at the situation, but fans of the Kelvin timeline films may be a bit more nervous about it. Star Trek 4 was expected to be a father-son time travel tale involving Pine’s Captain Kirk meeting his dead father, Hemsworth’s George Kirk.

Recasting George would be relatively simple. Hemsworth is a big star, but he was only in the opening prologue of Star Trek. Pine though has been the leading man of the Star Trek films since 2009’s Star Trek. It is hard to imagine recasting Kirk now without rebooting the franchise again, but then it’s even harder to imagine a Star Trek movie without Captain Kirk.

Despite the contract struggles, Paramount is not slowing down development on Star Trek 4, which is expected to begin filming in early 2019 with SJ Clarkson directing.

The production is said to be eyeing Black Panther and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira for one of two major new female characters in the film.

Contract negotiations are expected to go forward the rest of the returning Star Trek movie cast, which includes Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a release date.