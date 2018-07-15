‘Star Trek 4’: Jennifer Morrison Would Love to Return as Kirk’s Mother

The upcoming fourth Kelvin timeline Star Trek movie, directed by SJ Clarkson, is reportedly entering the casting phase. We know that Chris Hemsworth is likely to return as George Kirk, the father of Captain James Kirk, played by Chris Pine, but what about Kirk’s mother, Winona Kirk, who was played by Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison?

Morrison was recently a guest at Montreal Comiccon where she was asked about just such a possibility. While Morrison hasn’t heard anything as of yet, she says she’d love the opportunity to return to the Star Trek franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would love that!” Morrison said. “I don’t have any idea what they’re doing. I have not heard from anyone. So, I don’t know where they’re in the process. I don’t even know if they have a script. I have no idea where they’re at with all of it. But, I loved being a part of that franchise. I loved playing Winona Kirk. I feel super honored to have played Winona Kirk and any way I could possibly be involved, I would, of course, love to be. You never know.”

That said, even if she doesn’t get to be a part of Star Trek 4 herself, she’s still looking forward to seeing how it turns out.

“I’m a fan of the franchise as much as I am a tiny part of it,” she said. “So, as a fan, I’m just excited to see what they come up with and what that story is and if they let me be a part of it, that would be awesome, but if not, I am still excited to see it.”

Not long ago, Morrison made some news by revealing what seemed like a spoiler for how Hemsworth would be returning after George Kirk seemingly died in 2009’s Star Trek. She later walked the comment back, saying that it was a joke between herself and a fan and that she knew nothing about what was planned for Star Trek 4.

“I know absolutely nothing about Star Trek 4. I have never been contacted about it. A fan had a theoretical convo at my signing table about how they thought Chris Hemsworth’s character was still alive. I was jokingly referencing a convo with a fan when I did the interview in Calgary. I really, really have no idea about anything. At all. It was not a spoiler or a hint. I truly know nothing. I promise.”

Fans also know very little about Star Trek 4, but reports suggest that the production is eying The Walking Dead and Black Panther star Danai Gurira to play one of two new female characters in the movie and filming is expected to begin in early 2019.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a release date.