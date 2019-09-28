Star Trek Fans Petition for Captain Nog Statue in Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Aron Eisenberg died earlier this month at the age of 50. The actor played Nog, the first Ferengi to serve in Starfleet. Star Trek fans and stars alike are mourning his passing. Now some have organized to see Eisenberg’s character memorialized in the upcoming series Star Trek: Picard. A petition has been launched on Change.org that would see a statue of Captain Nog on display at Starfleet Academy in the new CBS All Access series. While Nog had only achieved the rank of lieutenant junior grade by the time Deep Space Nine ended, Picard takes place decades later. The Deep Space Nine episode “The Visitor,” which shows an alternate timeline, predicted that Nog would become a Starfleet captain later in his career.

“You could almost say that Aron Eisenberg was born to play this role, if nothing else he gave us all a wonderful gift, Nog,” writes Emma Gazaway, who launched the petition that has more than 1,300 e-signatures at the time of writing. “Nog had, by far, the most interesting character arch in star Star Trek DS9, if not the whole Canon Trek universe. We grew with him, and he with us. His advancement to an officer, as the first ferengi in starfleet on its own deserves recognition in the new series. The friendship and joy that Aron himself brought us, deserves even more. Thank you Aron, thank you Nog. We love you.”

While Nog never appeared as a captain on-screen, Eisenberg did have the opportunity to play Captain Nog after Deep Space Nine went off the air. Eisenberg returned to voice Captain Nog in Star Trek Online, which takes place in the 35 years after the events of Deep Space Nine‘s finale. Star Trek Online players gathered in Quark’s bar on the game’s recreation fo the Deep Space 9 space station to hold a torchlight vigil in Eisenberg’s honor.

Eisenberg’s wife, Malissa Longo, broke the news of his death via Facebook. The cause of Eisenberg’s death was not revealed. Eisenberg is survived by Longo as well as his mother and his two sons, Christopher Ryan Eisenberg and Nicholas Lawrence Eisenberg. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.

Would you like to see a Captain Nog statue at Starfleet Academy in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard will debut on CBS All Access in 2020.