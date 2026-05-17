5 Space-Based Sci-Fi Shows That Every Star Trek Fan Should Binge Right Now

There are very few sci-fi franchises as iconic as Star Trek, but there are some TV shows that scratch a similar itch. Ever since the franchise first began in the 1960s, Star Trek has consistently enraptured audiences of all ages, impressing fans with its innovative, imaginative sci-fi stories of far-flung planets and civilizations. Though there have been many great sci-fi TV shows over the years, only a select few have ever managed to challenge Star Trek’s popularity in any real way. Not only is that a testament to Star Trek’s consistent popularity, but also to its continued importance to wider pop culture.

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For those fans who have watched every episode of every Star Trek TV show, there are relatively few shows that can live up to the high bar the franchise sets. However, there are some truly exceptional space-based sci-fi shows out there, and many of them make perfect viewing for fans of Star Trek. While some might have been more successful than others, each of these shows is a perfect watch for Star Trek fans looking for something similar.

5) Dark Matter

Dark Matter first aired in 2015 and ran for three seasons before it was cancelled. The show follows a group of people who awaken from statis aboard the starship Raza with no memories of who they are or how they got there. After discovering that they are all criminal mercenaries, Dark Matter follows the group as they begin to navigate their new lives. Though it might be a relatively obscure sci-fi TV show by some standards, it’s perfect for Star Trek fans looking for a new space-set story to sink their teeth into.

4) The Expanse

There are only a few masterpiece sci-fi shows that truly deserve the level of success they achieved, and The Expanse is one of them. The sprawling space opera is celebrated as one of the best sci-fi stories of the 21st century, and its six-season run saw it earn critical praise and a solid, devoted fan base. While it might not be a like-for-like replacement for Star Trek, The Expanse feels in many ways the spiritual successor, as it’s another truly trailblazing sci-fi show that demonstrates how far the genre has come.

3) The Orville

The Orville might not have achieved the level of success that other sci-fi shows can boast, but it’s a solid watch for fans of Star Trek. That’s partly because the show was created as something of a love letter to the iconic franchise, drawing heavy inspiration from both The Original Series and The Next Generation in its concept and presentation. It’s a more light-hearted watch than most similar sci-fi shows, and the fact that it was created to lovingly riff on classic Star Trek makes it perfect viewing for fans.

2) Firefly

Ask any sci-fi fan, and they’ll likely tell you that there have been few cancellations as disappointing as Firefly‘s. The iconic sci-fi show might have been criminally short-lived during its initial run, but its dedicated following has seen it continue in various other forms, with new stories still in the pipeline. Firefly‘s space Western vibe might not be a direct analogue for Star Trek, but it’s a show that fans of Gene Roddenberry’s franchise will undoubtedly love.

1) Battlestar Galactica

Outside of Star Trek, there are only a few space-based sci-fi shows that are as well-respected. The rebooted Battlestar Galactica is one of them, taking the original’s premise and spinning it into a grandiose space opera that managed to deliver a truly epic feeling. It’s often named as one of the greatest sci-fi shows ever made, and for good reason: it’s absolutely exceptional. For any Star Trek fans that haven’t yet seen Battlestar Galactica, it’s one of the best ways to recapture that awe-inspiring sci-fi feeling.

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