‘Star Trek’ Fans Flood Social Media With Support for Captain Pike Spinoff

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season has come to an end and its major guest stars have said goodbye, but fans are clamoring for more.

Anson Mount played Christopher Pike, captain of the Starship Enterprise, throughout the season. His performance was so memorable and well-received that fans are petitioning for a spinoff that would allow him to return to the character — along with Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One — for more adventures on the Enterprise set before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the expanding Star Trek TV franchise, has heard these calls. “The fans have been heard,” Kurtzman said during a recent interview. “Anything is possible in the world of Trek. I would love to bring back that crew more than anything. It was a huge risk for us. One of the most gratifying things is to see how deeply the fans have embraced Pike, Spock, Number One and the Enterprise. The idea of getting to tell more stories with them would be a delight for all of us.”

Fans have been vocal with their support on social media for some time, but a new wave of support came this week after Mount tweeted a photo of himself with “BFFs” Peck and Romijn all posed in costume on the deck of the Enterprise. Take a look below.

This inspired more tweets in support of a Captain Pike spinoff. Keep reading to see what these passionate Star Trek fans are saying.

Would you like to see a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff starring Anson Mount as Captain Pike? Let us know in the comments! Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now streaming in full on CBS All Access.

