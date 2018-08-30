‘Star Trek vs. Transformers,’ ‘Terra Incognita’ Continue, ‘Waypoint’ Returns in November

IDW Publishing has released their full solicitations for November 2018, including its line of Star Trek comic books.

In November, Mirror Barclay continues his infiltration of the Enterprise-D in Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #5. The epic Star Trek vs. Transformers crossover continues in Star Trek vs. Transformers #4. Finally, the Waypoint anthology returns in Star Trek: Waypoint Special #1.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #5—Cover A: Tony Shasteen

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Angel Hernandez (a) • Tony Shasteen (c)

On the heels of the blockbuster THROUGH THE MIRROR miniseries comes a brand-new NEXT GENERATION series, featuring untold tales of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D! Interstellar odd couple Worf and Beverly Crusher undertake a difficult mission, but can they overcome their differences to work together?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #5—Cover B: Photo

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Angel Hernandez (a) • Photo (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Elizabeth Beals!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by J.K. Woodward!

Bullet points:

Takes place during Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s critically acclaimed fourth season!

Featuring covers by Mirror Broken co-creator and designer J.K. Woodward!

The unexpected twist ending of Through the Mirror continues!

Star Trek vs. Transformers #3—Cover A: Philip Murphy

John Barber & Mike Johnson (w) • Philip Murphy (a & c)

Klingons and Decepticons lay siege to a remote Federation dilithium mine—and the only thing holding them back is the shaky alliance of Captain Kirk and Optimus Prime. But what dark secret is buried beneath the ground … and can this uneasy partnership withstand the revelations?

32 • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Trek vs. Transformers #3—Cover B: Gavin Fullerton

John Barber & Mike Johnson (w) • Philip Murphy (a) • Gavin Fullerton (c)

32 • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Megan Levens!

Bullet points:

The Transformers ’80s cartoon series meets Star Trek: The Animated Series in a no-holds-barred Saturday Morning mash-up for the ages!

Star Trek: Waypoint Special #1—SPOTLIGHT

Dave Baker & Nicole Goux, Brandon Easton, Jackson Lanzig & Collin Kelly, Matthew Dow Smith (w) • Nicole Goux, Josh Hood, Sonny Liew, Matthew Dow Smith (a) • Josh Hood (c)

The anthology series spanning 50 years of Star Trek returns in this oversized annual! These weird and wonderful stories—set during the Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and more—expand on rarely explored corners of the universe or provide closure for long-forgotten plot threads. But they all remind us of why we love Trek. This volume features your favorite characters, including Data, Q, and Ezri Dax, handled by the top creators of today and the future!

FC • 48 pages • $7.99

Bullet points: