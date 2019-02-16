‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Season 8 Reveals New Starship

A new starship just joined the Starfleet armada thanks to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season Eight.

The new documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek Deep Space Nine is having its world premiere this weekend at Destination Star Trek in Birmingham. As part of the premiere, the filmmakers unveiled the new starship USS Emmett Till from the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season Eight feature included on the Blu-ray release.

Take a look at the reveal video below.

The USS Emmett Till was designed by famed Star Trek concept artist and designer John Eaves. Eaves worked on Deep Space Nine, as well as Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, eight Star Trek movies, and Star Trek Online.

Speaking of Star Trek Online, it seems the Star Trek MMORPG is interested in bringing the Emmett Till into its timeline as the game’s official Twitter account made sure its lead starship artist, Thomas Marrone, was aware of the new ship’s debut.

The USS Emmett Till was created through a partnership between What We Left Behind and Eaglemoss Publications, who produces the Star Trek Starships Collection of collectible starship replicas.

The Emmett Till will be the starship commanded by Captain Ezri Dax in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season Eight. What We Left Behind previously revealed the first look at Dax from the animated feature. In the post-Star Trek: Nemesis continuity of the Star Trek novels, Dax took command of a different ship, the Vesta-class USS Aventine.

The ship is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for offending a white woman in her family’s grocery store. Following his death, Till became a symbol of the racial injustice of the era.

As part of the process of filming What We Left Behind, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Steven Behr assembled a writers’ room featuring four key writers from the original series – Ronald D. Moore, Robert Hewitt Wolfe, Hans Beimler, and René Eschevierra – to come up with the plot for a theoretical Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season Eight premiere episode. That theoretical new episode will be animated and included with the documentaries home release.

The film’s world premiere at Destination Star Trek in Birmingham comes at the tail end of the show’s 25th-anniversary celebration. The Blu-ray editions of the documentary are expected to be sent to crowdfunding backers before the end of the year.

