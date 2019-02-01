‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kenric Green

Star Trek: Discovery is adding another star of AMC’s The Walking Dead to its cast in Season Two.

At New York Comic Con, Sonequa Martin-Green announced that her husband Kenric Green will appear in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. Green plays Scott on The Walking Dead, debuting in the role in Season Six in 2016. Martin-Green played Sasha on The Walking Dead from 2012 through 2017. The couple met while working on a play in 2010 before either of them had appeared on The Walking Dead.

Despite this casting, Green is still expected to play Scott in The Walking Dead Season Nine, which premieres tonight.

Martin-Green offered no details about Green’s role in Star Trek: Discovery.

“My husband, my amazing husband, Kenric, the love of my life, is going to be on the show,” Martin-Green said during the Star Trek: Discovery NYCC panel on Saturday. “I can’t say in what capacity yet. But that’s very, very exciting. And I’m incredibly grateful.”

It was also revealed at New York Comic-Con that Martin-Green will return to The Walking Dead for an appearance sometime during the show’s ninth season.

The Star Trek: Discovery panel at New York Comic Con also revealed a new trailer for the coming second season, which offered fans their first look at Ethan Peck as Spock, whose beard has caused quite a buzz, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and the Klingons who have had hair returned to their design.

The trailer also hinted at the mystery at the heart of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, the “seven signals” and the “red angel,” which both Spock and Michael Burnham have seen.

“The seven signals, who sent them and what do they mean is the drive of season two,” co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman told the audience. “There’s a conversation of science versus faith, and what does faith mean?”

Martin-Green has stated previously that she’s looking forward to exploring the bond between her character, Burnham, and her foster brother, Spock.

“It’s incredible,” Martin-Green said. “I just think it’s genius to have us be set where we are, 10 years before TOS and to have Burnham be connected to that institution that is the family of Sarek and Amanda and Spock. I just am so appreciative of it. It’s so full. It’s so full, it’s wrought with everything. And then I end up being two degrees separated from Captain Pike and that’s really interesting too, to be able to have that sort of connection to the canon. I really loved that because one of the things we are doing in our iteration, on Star Trek: Discovery, is being our own thing, but also keeping that connection with us in the canon and having that connective tissue. So, I really appreciate it, and it is juicy!”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.