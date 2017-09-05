‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Doug Jones Talks Bringing The “Kelpien Strut” To Life

Doug Jones may have brought plenty of extraordinary characters to life onscreen over the years, but his Star Trek: Discovery role gave him a unique challenge.

During the Discovery panel at Fan Expo Canada, Jones provided some details on his character, Lt. Saru, a member of the Kelpien race. Bringing the character, who walks on hooved hind legs, to life became a very involved process for Jones – particularly on his feet.

“The boots really inform a lot of this.” Jones jokingly revealed. “I have hooved feet, so I walk on the balls of my feet all day, in pain, for you [fans].”

According to Jones, keeping this alien posture resulted in a sort of “Kelpien Supermodel Strut”, which he then demoed for the audience.

“It kinda threw my balance off.” Jones explained. “Like, my arms are already way back here, so why don’t I move them sideways instead? So there was this supermodel thing happening.”

While the Kelpien Strut might have a sort of elegant quality, Jones hinted that Lt. Saru still shouldn’t be trifled with.

“It’s kinda graceful.” Jones added. “But come for me, and I’ll kick your ass!”

The unique gait aside, it sounds like Saru will be an essential component to Discovery’s roster. Jones previously likened his character to Star Trek icons Spock and Data, with him hailing from a highly intelligent “prey species.”

Fans will get to see Saru – and the Kelpien Strut – in action when Star Trek: Discovery debuts on September 24th.

