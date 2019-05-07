Star Trek: Discovery–Fight for the Future Exhibit Announced

Star Trek fans will be able to dive deeper into the second season of Star Trek: Discovery when Star Trek: Discovery–Fight for the Future launches on May 8th. The multimedia exhibit will be available at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, allowing visitors to discover Star Trek in a whole new way.

“Star Trek is one of the most original and daring franchises in television history, and we’re honored to be the first to present this visually stunning exhibit celebrating the latest installment in the storied franchise,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO, in a press release. “Star Trek: Discovery—Fight for the Future continues the Paley Center’s commitment to presenting unique exhibits that lift the curtain on the creative process behind the most influential shows on television.”

In the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, the Discovery crew investigated signals left throughout space by the mysterious Red Angel. Star Trek: Discovery—Fight for the Future looks into the challenges the crew faced along the way, including an artificial intelligence bent on eradicating sentient life from the galaxy.

The exhibit covers two floors of the Paley Center and sheds light on the creative process behind the production installations focusing on the show’s production and concept art, models, props, costumes, and set pieces including the U.S.S. Discovery captain’s chair, full prosthetic makeup busts, and others.

“Coming off a successful season two of Star Trek Discovery, we are excited to partner with the Paley Center to give fans and visitors an opportunity to see and interact with drawings, costumes and set design from the series,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. “This exhibit will allow fans a tactile experience never before seen beyond the studio’s stages.”

Star Trek: Discovery–Fight for the Future will run at the Paley Center until July 7. For more information visit the exhibit’s website.

Star Trek: Discovery streams on CBS All Access. CBS renewed the series for its third season. Discovery, up until now, has been a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. The shocking second season finale sets season three in the distant future of the Star Trek universe.

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery–Fight for the Future? WIll you be visiting the Paley Center? Let us know in the comments. The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are now streaming in full on CBS All Access.

