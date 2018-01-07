‘Star Trek: Discovery’ EPs Tease Huge New Development Original Series Fans Will Love

Star Trek: Discovery executive producers Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts, speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, told Trek fans to “buckle up” because the series is “introducing a huge new development” (via AV Club).

“It’ll be fun for Trek fans,” Harberts said, tantalizing fans with the promise of a “nice nod to stuff from [The Original Series].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What happens tomorrow night firmly anchors the back half to the season,” Harberts said.

“It’s definitely again a war story, as far as how it’ll play out, but our characters find themselves in a place where their identities are challenged. It’s an emotionally wrought back half. Very intense. The cast has done some amazing work.”

The TV-MA Discovery, which has even gone so far as to drop the Star Trek franchise’s first-ever F-bomb, will lighten up as the second half of its first season leans into themes of redemption.

“Redemption’s a huge theme,” Harberts explained.

“The other thing that’s a huge theme for us is taking the Federation from the darkness into the light. Everybody wants this optimistic version of Star Trek right out of the gate. And I feel that our show has a lot of hope in it from episode to episode, depending on storyline we’re tracking.”

“By season’s end,” Harberts said, “people will see the Federation they’ve come to know and love from The Original Series on.”

Star Trek: Discovery resumes its first season with episode 7, “Despite Yourself,” releasing Sunday.

The episode is the first of the streaming series to be directed by Commander Riker actor and Star Trek vet Jonathan Frakes, who stepped behind the camera for episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager.

Discovery releases on CBS All Access and is now available for viewing on Amazon.