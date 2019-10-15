Star Trek: Discovery Is Headed to Television in the UK

Star Trek: Discovery is headed to television in the United Kingdom. CBS Studios International and Channel 4 today announced a new content licensing agreement for the “linear television premiere” of Star Trek: Discovery in the United Kingdom. The agreement also covers the CBS comedy series Man with a Plan starring Matt Leblanc. Both series will debut on E4 in 2020. Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access in the United States and on Netflix in the United Kingdom and most other international markets. Netflix will maintain the right to debut new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery while Channel 4 will begin airing the show with its first season.

“We’re excited to bring the linear television rights for Star Trek: Discovery to the international market and launch in the U.K. with our valued friends at Channel 4,” said Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales, CBS Studios International, in a press release. “This agreement features the best of both worlds – premium subscription content from a global franchise and a very popular network comedy from America’s Most-Watched Network. Channel 4 is already a licensee for several of our top-rated franchises, including The Good Fight and Charmed, and we are confident they will have continued success with Star Trek: Discovery and Man with a Plan.”

In February, CBS All Access announced that it had renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as a co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added in the press release, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are streaming now on CBS All Access.