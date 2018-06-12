‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Score Gets an Emmy “For Your Consideration” Video

A new Emmy “For Your Consideration” video released by CBS gives Jeff Russo’s score for Star Trek: Discovery the spotlight.

The video features a few specific songs from the soundtrack, including “Kasseelian Opera” and “The Lorca I Know.” It also features Russo himself speaking about what composing the music of Star Trek means to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got that fateful, infamous call where you pick up the phone and they want you to do Star Trek,” Russo says. “My head exploded at that moment.

“When I first started thinking of what I would do, I first needed to feel like I was in the world of Star Trek,” he continues. “Even though there’s a lot of action in our show, I wanted to really play into how these characters are feeling. The guiding principle is, ‘How do you support the story?’ It’s an incredible feeling because I grew up loving Star Trek. I pinch myself when I think about constructing orchestra on music to go in our Star Trek show. It’s just incredible. It still gets me every time.”

Russo also revealed a bit of his own excitement for what the surprising final scene of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season mean for the future of the series.

“I’m super excited that we left off with the Enterprise and Captain Pike and what that means in terms of how it’ll affect music,” he says.

Alex Kurtzman, one of the co-creators and executive producers on Star Trek: Discovery, adds, “The music of Trek is a critical part of the experience of Trek. It’s built into the DNA of the show and you can have your specific show and your specific show’s tone while recognizing what Star Trek is.”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series is just one of several Emmy Awards categories that Star Trek: Discovery is hoping to be considered for. Others include Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Costumes, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Emmy Awards voting is now officially underway. The nominees will be announced on July 12th.

Do you think Jeff Russo’s score for the first season of Star Trek: Discovery is worth of an Emmy nomination? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.