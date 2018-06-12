‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spotlights Visual Effects in Emmy Consideration Video

A new video released by CBS is spotlighting the cinematic visual effects of Star Trek: Discovery.

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman made it clear that the team’s goal was nothing short of bringing the kind of visuals fans would expect to see on the big screen to the CBS All Access series.

“We want to blur the line between television and film,” Kurtzman says. “These are shots that you would be seeing in a film. There’s really no difference. That’s what we were trying to achieve in every episode. If our goal is to blur the line between television and film, it’s got to be great.

“The show is designed by so many genuine fans who are now in a position to create the things that they grew up loving. If we’re made by fans for fans, then we have a fairly high bar to reach.”

Visual effects supervisor Jason Zimmerman went into a bit more details about the process of creating those visuals.

“I love Star Trek,” he says. “Star Trek: Discovery is letting us do a cinematic experience on television. We’ll start with the script, first and foremost. We’ll get storyboards for a lot of stuff and off of that, we’ll generate our own shot list.

Kurtzman adds, “Ideally you don’t really notice that it’s a visual effect…That’s the ballgame, to make the audience totally forget all the things that go into it and just feel the humanity of the character.”

Zimmerman emphasizes the passion and reverence for Star Trek that exists among the VFX team.

“All of the artists and people involved in the visual effects process recognize what they’re working on,” he says. “It’s Star Trek. There’s details all over the place just for the love of the show.”

The video was released as part of CBS’s Emmy push for Star Trek: Discovery. CBS is asking Emmy voters to consider Star Trek: Discovery for Outstanding Special Visual Effects as well as several other Emmy categories.

Do you think Star Trek: Discovery visual effects are Emmy-worthy? Do they stand up to the visual of the Star Trek movies?

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.