‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “Project Daedalus” Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

The episode is titled “Project Daedalus.” In the episode, Discovery pays a visit to Section 31 headquarters, where they’re treated to a less than warm welcome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Project Daedalus” is directed by Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes and written by Michelle Paradise, who will become a co-showrunner in Discovery‘s third season.

In this season Star Trek: Discovery, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joins forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Together, they investigate seven red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel, and the crew must work together to unravel this mystery. Meanwhile, Spock’s involvement forces his foster sister, Michael Burnham, to face her past.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Are you excited to visit Section 31 headquarters? Let us know in the comments.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Jayne Brook as Admiral Cornwell; Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Mary Wiseman as Tilly; Hannah Cheesman as Airiam 2.5

ayne Brook as Admiral Cornwell; Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Ethan Peck as Spock

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Rachael Ancheril as Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; Hannah Cheesman as Airiam 2.5

Rachael Ancheril as Nhan