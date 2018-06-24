‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Time-Lapse Video Shows Doug Jones’ Transformation into Saru

CBS Television Studios has released a new time-lapse video showing Star Trek: Discovery star Doug Jones being transformed into the Kelpien Starfleet officer Lt. Saru.

The video was released as part of CBS’ ongoing Emmy campaign for Star Trek: Discovery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

Jones has spoken previously about the daily transformation he undergoes to play his role in Star Trek: Discovery.

“As an actor going through this process, my day starts earlier than a human character would. And my day ends later than a human character because of the teardown and clean up time,” Jones said. “So, that means that I lean on this man [Prosthetics Supervisor James Mackinnon], so, so much. I mean I really do. You have to be friends with your makeup artist when you’re in this situation because you spend more time with him than anybody else.

“The hands are not glued on at all,” Jones continued. “It’s a glove that has been completely perfectly fitted here at the shop, that just slips on like an evening glove. They’re also made of silicone so they add great movement without buckling and without wrinkling too bad. It’s the most mobility I’ve ever had with hands ever in my life, on any character I’ve ever played with a hand prosthetic.”

Star Trek: Discovery is hoping to be considered for the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series category during Emmy Awards voting, as well as several other categories. Emmy voting is now underway and the nominees will be revealed on July 12th.

What do you think of Jones’ transformation into Saru? Do you think Star Trek: Discovery‘s prosthetics are Emmy-worthy? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.