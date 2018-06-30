‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Wins 2 Saturn Awards

Star Trek: Discovery took home multiple honors at this year’s Saturn Awards.

CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery was selected as the Best New Media Television Series, beating out fellow nominees Altered Carbon (Netflix), Black Mirror (Netflix), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Mindhunter (Netflix), Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon), and Stranger Things (Netflix).

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green also took home an individual Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television for her performance as Michael Burnham. She won over fellow nominees Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Adrianne Palicki (The Orville), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo).

Star Trek: Discovery was nominated in five total categories. In addition to the Best Best New Media Television Series and Martin-Green’s Best Actress on Television nominations, Jason Isaacs was nominated for Best Actor on Television, which went to Kyle MacLachlan for Twin Peaks: The Return, Doug Jones was nominated for Best Supporting Actor on Television, which went to Michael McKean for Better Call Saul, and Michelle Yeoh was nominated for Best Guest Performance on a Television Series, which went to David Lynch for Twin Peaks: The Return.

Seth MacFarlane’s comedic take on the Star Trek formula, The Orville, also took home a Saturn Award, winning for Best Science Fiction Television Series.

The 2018 presentation was the 44th Saturn Awards presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films to honor the best science fiction, fantasy, horror and other genre fiction in television, film, and other media.

Star Trek: Discovery was recently reported to have been the most popular streaming television series on any platform for the first quarter of 2018. CBS is also pushing the series for consideration at this year’s Emmy Awards in categories ranging from Outstanding Drama, to Outstanding Lead and Supporting Actor and Actress, to several technical awards. The Emmy nominees will be revealed on July 12th.

Are you happy to see Star Trek: Discovery honored at the Saturn Awards? Should Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, and Michelle Yeoh have won their awards as well?

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.