‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Sonequa Martin-Green Teases Captain Pike’s Role in Season 2

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery featured Jason Isaacs as Captain Gabriel Lorca, who turned out to be an imposter from the Mirror Universe. In the show’s second season, Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike, and his presence will change the feel of the show when it returns.

Star Sonequa Martin-Green spoke to StarTrek.com about how Captain Pike’s presence affects Star Trek: Discovery going forward, suggesting he helps the Discovery crew recover from their experience with Lorca.

“In that big way that a captain affects a ship and a crew,” Martin-Green says. “A crew is almost defined by the essence of the captain. We went through the ringer with Lorca, and so there’s a little bit of PTSD there. There’s a little bit of distrust there because of what we’ve gone through and because we had someone who manipulated us and sought to kill us for his own gain. And so, Pike being the deeply rooted good guy he is, he is going to have an effect on us. He’s soothing in that way. He’s comforting in that way. And hopefully you will see us sort of galvanize because of that.”

As welcome as Pike may be on the Discovery, Martin-Green says Mount is equally welcome on the Star Trek: Discovery set.

“Oh, I love him,” Martin-Green says. “I just think he’s awesome, and he’s such an amazing actor. I feel like we really lose ourselves in the story together, which is amazing. And chemistry is something that… it’s hard to know as an actor when you’re in the middle of it. It’s hard to say, ‘Do we have chemistry?’ I can feel what I feel, but other people are the ones to tell you if there’s chemistry there. And so, we were very delighted to hear that people see chemistry between us, and I think that it’s a great relationship because he’s a great guy and we love having him.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.