‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Character Posters Revealed

The cast assembles in new character posters for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

The posters pair off closely related characters. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) stands with her foster brother, Spock (Ethan Peck). Cmdr. Saru (Doug Jones) stands with Discovery crewmate Ensign Sylvia Tilly (May Wiseman). Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) stands with his deceased boyfriend Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz). Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) stands with former Terran Emperor and current Section 31 operative Phillipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Each poster carries the tagline “Exploration is Logical,” a reference to Peck’s debut as Spock in the coming season. The mysterious red bursts that are central to Discovery’s Season 2 mystery can also be noted in the ship’s trail.

Keep reading to see the posters for yourself (via IGN).

Here’s the synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two:

“After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also available on Blu-ray and DVD and in digital storefronts.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.

Burnham and Spock

Tilly and Saru

Culber and Stamets

Pike and Georgiou