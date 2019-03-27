‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunner Promises Answers to Lingering Canon Questions

The creative minds behind Star Trek: Discovery are aware of the questions still lingering in the minds of many fans. Answers are on the way. At PaleyFest, showrunner Alex Kurtzman spoke to SyFy Wire and promised that he is well aware of what’s on everyone’s minds and promised that Discovery won’t leave them hanging. “We are entirely aware of everyone’s questions and criticisms;” Kurtzman said. “I’ve read everything, and I see where everyone’s like, ‘Well, the spore drive never existed!’ and ‘What, Discovery was never around!’ and all of those things, we’re totally aware. You will get an answer.”

Will those answers satisfy the Star Trek fans? “I damn well think so, yes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony Rapp, who plays Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets on the series, also chimed in on this topic. “I think that the last few episodes will really close the circle for people,” he said. “If we’ve done our job, what was on the page — I haven’t seen them yet — but what was on the page in the scripts, closes the circle; it answers the questions that are lingering and remaining for people of how we fit in. And I believe very strongly that it will leave people satisfied. As someone who cares about continuity, to some degree, I was like, ‘If this doesn’t make people happy, I don’t know what else we can do.’”

Ethan Peck, who plays Spock on Discovery, added, “I personally think that the end of the season is going to be tremendous. When [Kurtzman] first told me about it I was like in tears, I just had chills. So good.

“Expect the unexpected, is what my mother always says, and it couldn’t be more true, especially on this season, cause it’ll change everything,” said Wilson Cruz, who plays Dr. Hugh Culber.

“As I read the final script for season two, my jaw dropped, and I’m dumbfounded with where we’re headed,” said Doug Jones, who plays Cmdr. Saru. “So I think the fans can expect to boldly go where no Star Trek series has ever gone before.”

Are you excited to see where Star Trek: Discovery will be headed next as the season two finale draws closer? What do you think the answers to those lingering questions about Discovery‘s place in canon will be? Let us know in the comments. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.