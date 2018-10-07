‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Photos Released

CBS has released a batch of new photos from the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Some of the photos are screens captured from the new Star Trek: Discovery Season Two trailer released at New York Comic Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Others are new images that offer looks at Michelle Yeoh returning as the former Terran Emperor Phillipa Georgiou, Ethan Peck as Young Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, the first officer aboard the Enterprise, and more.

Take a look at the new photos below.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.

Blue Hologram

Michael Burnham

Asteroids

Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou

Ethan Peck as Spock

Rebecca Romijn as Number One

Burnham, Georgiou, and Pike

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham