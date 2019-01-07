‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Premiere Photos Released

With Star Trek: Discovery‘s return just around the corner, CBS All Access has released new photos from the second season premiere episode, titled “Brother.”

The photos feature several familiar faces, include Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Cmdr. Saru (Doug Jones), Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), and Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman).

There’s also one significant new face. That’s Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) of the USS Enterprise. Fans who have been keeping up with Discovery’s off-season development know that Pike will take command of Discovery in Season Two.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD and via digital storefronts

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

Joann Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), Bryce (Ronnie Rowe), Burnham, Sarek (James Frain), Saru (Doug Jones), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts)

Stamets and Tilly

Saru and Burnham

Captain Pike (Anson Mount)

Captain Pike and Burnham

Captain Pike, Burnham, and Nhan (Rachel Ancherii)