Two More ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Seasons Already In Planning

The producers of Star Trek: Discovery are planning for the long game.

A Variety cover story interview with Star Trek: Discovery showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg reveals that the producers “have a road map for season two and the beginnings of one for season three.”

The show has not been officially greenlit for a second or third season by CBS just yet, at least not publicly. However, the TV network is betting big on the new Star Trek show’s ability to grow its streaming service’s offerings.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman previously mentioned that the show’s second season would not continue to deal with the war with the Klingons that will be central to the first season, as it will deal with the aftermath instead. Clearly, the show’s long-term future is something that everyone involved with the project has been considering.

Star Trek: Discovery begins with Burnham still serving on the Shenzhou. An encounter with the Klingon House T’Kuvma sparks a war between Starfleet and the Klingon Empire. The most recent trailer for Star Trek: Discovery shows Lorca inviting Burnham to join him, presumably on the Discovery, to help end the war that she somehow helped start.

Exactly how Burnham sparks the war with the Klingon Empire is still unclear. In the trailer, she seems quite eager to engage the Klingons in battle even though they’ve had limited contact with the Federation at the time Star Trek: Discovery begins. The reason for this is likely because Burnham’s parents died when Klingons attacked the Vulcan Learning Center. That Burnham’s parents died while on Vulcan is part of why Sarek felt he was responsible for raising the child as his own.

Set 10 years prior to the five-year mission of the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Discovery follows the adventures of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Star Trek: Discovery will debut on September 24th.