Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 VFX Breakdown Released

Star Trek: Discovery is back in the Emmy Awards race. As part of the show’s “For Your Consideration” campaign, CBS All Access has released a new video breaking down the spectacular special effects used to create some of the most stunning scenes in Star Trek: Discovery’s second season. Take a look above.

CBS All Access announced in February that it would renew Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. CBS All Access also announced Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season saw the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Together, they investigated seven red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel to unravel a mysterious threat that could have wiped out all life in the galaxy. This quest reunited Michael Burnham with her brother, Spock, and the shocking ending sent the Discovery and its crew over 900 years into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two starred Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Are you excited about another new season of Star Trek: Discovery? Do you think the show should be nominated and possibly win an Emmy for its visual effects? Let us know what you think in the comments.