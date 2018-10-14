‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Sonequa Martin-Green Teases “Emotional” Relationship Between Spock and Burnham

Star Trek: Discovery will present an emotional sibling relationship between Spock and Michael Burnham when the series returns, according to star Sonequa Martin-Green.

Speaking to IGN, Martin-Green hinted at what fans can expect when Burnham and Spock meet in season two.

“I will say…that it is not a simple relationship,” Martin-Green said. “It is a very complicated relationship. It’s a highly emotional relationship. And it will take some work.”

It is interesting that Martin-Green should specifically say emotional. Spock is half-Vulcan and though Burnham is fully human both characters were raised in the Vulcan traditions of practicing logic and avoiding emotion. Perhaps Burnham and Spock bring out the humanity in each other.

While fans are looking forward to seeing Spock, Burnham has a kind of surrogate brother aboard the Discovery in Saru.

“Yes, very much so, [they’re] surrogate siblings for each other,” she said. “I have certainly attached myself, as Burnham, I’ve attached myself to Saru in such a new and beautiful way. We’ve known each other for a really long time now at this point. He was already on the Shenzhou when I came on, directly from Vulcan. I surpassed him in ranking, and so that was a sore subject, and a, you know, a point of contention between us. We have always competed against each other, but we’ve always brought out the best of each other. And there have been times when it’s been a bit spiteful, and it’s been a bit… a bit harsh here and there. But what we have ultimately found, and what you will see play out in Season 2, is that the bond is really deep. It’s really deep, it’s very true, and it’s innervating in itself. And so we come to realize just how important we are to each other, and what our roles are in each other’s lives, and we’re completely dependent on each other. And it’s a beautiful thing.”

The sibling rivalry between Burnham and Saru was pushed to its limit in Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season after the death of their shared mother figure, Captain Philippa Georgiou. However, over the course of the season, Burnham and Saru seemed to develop a mutual understanding and respect.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on January 17, 2019.