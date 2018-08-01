‘Star Trek: Discovery: The Way to the Stars’ Announced

Cadet Sylvia Tilly takes the lead in the next installment of the Star Trek: Discovery series of prequel novels.

The next and fourth Star Trek: Discovery novel is titled Star Trek: Discovery: The Way to the Stars. The novel is written by bestselling author Una McCormack and will reveal some of Tilly’s pre-Discovery backstory.

Here’s the cover and the synopsis to Star Trek: Discovery: The Way to the Stars:

“Despite being an inexperienced Starfleet cadet, Sylvia Tilly became essential to the U.S.S. Discovery finding its way back home from the Mirror Universe. But how did she find that courage? From where did she get that steel? Who nurtured that spark of brilliance? The Way to the Stars recounts for fans everywhere the untold story of Tilly’s past.

It’s not easy being sixteen, especially when everyone expects great things from Tilly. It’s even harder when her mother and father are Federation luminaries, not to mention pressing her to attend one of the best schools that the Federation has to offer. Tilly wants to achieve great things—even though she hasn’t quite worked out how to do that or what it is she wants to do. But this year, everything will change for Tilly, as she about to embark upon the adventure of a lifetime—an adventure that will take her ever closer to the stars…”

Tilly proved to be a fan-favorite character in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. Mary Wiseman plays the character on the CBS All Access series and will voice the character when it serves as the guide for new players in the upcoming Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery.

After playing a vital role in the USS Discovery‘s trip to the mirror universe and mission to end the Federation-Klingon War, Tilly was awarded the Starfleet Medal of Honor and promoted to ensign on the command track, which fits with her goal of one day become a starship captain. Tilly’s journey will continue in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

Star Trek: Discovery: The Way to the Stars goes on sale January 2019.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in January 2019.