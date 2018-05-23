‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Tig Notaro Comments on Season 2 Role for the First Time

Tig Notaro has been cast in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access and she’s opening up about the role for the first time.

Speaking to IndieWire, Notaro described what it’s been like making the jump to the Star Trek universe.

“In guest starring on Season 2 of Star Trek, I’m in the hands of Alex Kurtzman, who I’ve known for a couple of decades, and he knows my voice really well,” Notaro said. “My character, I’m telling you, the writing that was done for my character is just spectacular. I followed Star Trek as a child and had the action figures. The whole thing is just ridiculously fun and exciting.”

That childhood love of Star Trek may be why she was so eager to take the role when it was offered, as she described in a separate interview with the Dallas Observer.

“I was offered the role and said [yes] right away without reading the script and when I read the script, I said, ‘A million times yes,’” Notaro says. “Hopefully, the Star Trek universe will accept me. If not, too bad. I’ve never imagined myself in this kind of world. It’s funny because the way Alex and I know each other. Now we’re meeting up in a whole different world of crazy fandom.”

Notaro will play Starfleet chief engineer Denise Reno of the USS Hiawatha. No word yet on how many episodes Notaro is slated to appear in, though she did reveal in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Reno will be a recurring character.

The USS Hiawatha is not a ship that is known to exist from any previous entries into Star Trek canon. In the Star Trek video game Starfleet Command, an Akula-class starship with the same name is mentioned as serving Starfleet in the 23rd century, which is when Star Trek: Discovery is set.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.