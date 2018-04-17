‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Vulture Festival Event Announced

The women of Star Trek: Discovery will come together to discuss their roles in the sci-fi franchise’s future at Vulture Fest.

The “Star Trek: Discovery: The Future is Definitely Female” event will feature cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Michelle Yeoh (Phillipa Georgiou), and executive producer Gretchen J. Berg as they “reveal the secrets to their distinctly female-forward mission on their CBS All Access series.”

The event takes place on May 20th. Tickets to the event are $30.

Star Trek: Discovery just began shooting its second season at Pinewood Studios in Toronto. The season premiere will be directed by co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. The second episode will be directed by Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes, who revealed that the episode will involve flashbacks featuring young Michael Burnham and young Spock.

Anson Mount is joining the cast this season as Captain Christopher Pike of the starship USS Enterprise. Pike sent a distress signal to the USS Discovery in the season finale episode of Discovery’s first season.

Berg and her co-showrunner, executive producer Aaron Harberts, have teased that the second season of Star Trek: Discovery will establish how the series fits into Star Trek canon.

“When Gretchen and I signed on, which was when Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman were initially working up the pilot, the idea was always to be in the Prime timeline,” Harberts said. “Obviously, there are questions and concerns and things that are different. Our technology is a little different. We have a ship that runs very differently. We’re our own show in a lot of ways. Season Two is really exciting for us because this is our opportunity to really show how Discovery fits into this prime timeline. We are firmly committed to that. But I do like the idea of seeing other universes from time to time.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.