Star Trek: Picard Takes Command 20 Years Before ‘Next Generation’ in ‘IDW 20/20’

IDW Publishing celebrates its 20th anniversary with Star Trek: IDW 20/20 from writer Peter David and artist JK Woodward.

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 takes place 20 years before the beginning of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Capt. Jean-Luc Picard is in command of the USS Stargazer. The preview shows him meeting Beverly Crusher – then Beverly Howard – for the first time and having a familiar debate with his first officer, Jack Crusher.

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 goes on sale January 30th.

Star Trek: IDW 20/20

NOV180612

(W) Peter David (A/CA) J. K. Woodward

Twenty years before he took command of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Jean-Luc Picard sat in the captain’s chair of the U.S.S. Stargazer. Picard served with distinction aboard the Stargazer for many years on his way to becoming the most respected captain in Starfleet. But in this early mission, Picard showed that even he is merely a man.

Featuring an adventure early in Captain Picard’s career!

Reuniting Fallen Angel dream team and Star Trek fan favorites, Peter David and J.K. Woodward!

Celebrate 20 years of IDW with new stories about your favorite characters!

In Shops: Jan 30, 2019

SRP: $4.99

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 – Cover

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 – Credits

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 – Page 1

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 – Page 2

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 – Page 3

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 – Page 4

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 – Page 5