Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Humbled by Will Riker-Shaped Cake

It always seems to be a special day when Jonathan Frakes returns to Star Trek. He’s currently working another episode of Star Trek: Discovery and the production team celebrated with a cake shaped like Will Riker himself.

Frakes tweeted out a photo of the moment he was greeted by the cake shaped like Captain Picard’s Number One. Frakes tweeted that he was “humbled” by the cake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Frakes seems to inspire the baker within his Star Trek cohorts. When he returned to the Toronto set to begin work on his first episode of the new Discovery season he was greeted with a Star Trek-themed pie.

Frakes previously direct the Star Trek: Discovery Season One episode “Despite Yourself.” The tenth episode of the series, “Despite Yourself” was the midseason premiere that revealed the Discovery and its crew were stuck in the mirror universe.

Frakes directed the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. As you can tell by the title card in the background, he is currently working on the season’s ninth episode. That work is likely what kept him away from the recent Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunion.

Frakes also directed an episode of the upcoming second season of FOX’s The Orville, Seth MacFarlane’s love-letter to Star Trek. He spoke previously about how the two series compare.

“The Star Trek that we have has really found its voice, and Discovery has really found its voice,” Frakes said. “And The Orville has filled in a void. For a lot of people, The Orville is their new Star Trek because it does tell stories like [The Next Generation], and it’s got wild humor in it.

“[Seth MacFarlane] clearly wanted [The Orville] to look like [The Next Generation]. So, he hired the cinematographer [Marvin Rush] and the camera operator, and Brannon Braga, who wrote First Contact among other things that are fabulous. Robbie Duncan McNeill, one of our wonderful directors from Voyager, James Conway, who directed a bunch of great Next Gen episodes; he hired me. He filled the room with Next Gen people so that the show would look and feel like it. I think he did it.”

Are you excited to see Jonathan Frakes’ upcoming episodes of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.