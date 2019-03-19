Star Trek Las Vegas Adds Three More Star Guests

Three Star Trek: Discovery actors have been added to the guest list for Star Trek Las Vegas 2019. Ethan Peck (Spock), James Frain (Sarek), and Reka Sharma (Landry) will attend this year’s event. They join a guest list that already has more than 60 Star Trek stars and celebrities. The list includes three captains – Discovery‘s Anson Mount, Star Trek: Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew, and the original Star Trek captain William Shatner. Other guests that will be in attendance include Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, and Brent Spiner. Creation Entertainment hosts the event, which is described as “the one and only annual convention in which you can truly get the most immersive Star Trek experience ever! Fans from around the galaxy gather in one place, shut the doors to the outside world, and celebrate Gene Roddenberry’s amazing and growing franchise, and what it means to all of us.”

Peck joined Discovery in its second season, stepping into the shoes of the late, great Leonard Nimoy. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the TCA Winter Press Tour, he discussed the pressure of stepping into the role for the first time.

“That was crazy,” Peck says. “So I flew out to Toronto for my first makeup test and everything went on and I was just like,’Ooh my gosh, this is so immense. How am I going to get through this? How am I going to accomplish this?’ And as I said before, I just couldn’t have come into a more supportive and nourishing situation with the cast, with the crew, with the writers and producers and I came into it wanting to be perfect obviously, because as much as they want it to be good, I want it even more and it’s like my blood and my tears, my sweat, and I’ve done my absolute best and poured my heart and soul into it, and there will be moments that I’m sure miss, but I hope there will be some that really stand out.”

In 2018, Patrick Stewart made an unscheduled appearance to announce his return to the Star Trek franchise.

Star Trek Las Vegas takes place July 31st through August 4th at The Rio Suites and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.