Star Trek Fans Urge Paramount to Sue Space Force Over Similar Logo

Right as CBS All-Access prepared to launch Star Trek: Picard, President Donald Trump unveiled the logo for the United States Space Force. With the world, a shooting star, and an arrow-shaped insignia in tow, fans quickly drew comparisons with the logo used by the Star Trek franchise’s Starfleet. The likes of George Takei quickly took to Twitter to point out the comparisons, with the Star Trek alum suggesting he should be paid royalties from the Trump administration.

Unfortunately for the country’s newest branch of the military, it’s another misstep with the masses. Just last week, the organization unveiled its first uniforms, another aspect of the outfit widely panned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the new Star Force logo. Picard is now streaming on CBS All-Access and you can watch the first episode here.

Infringement?

Kudos I guess to the “Great Military Leaders, designers, and others” for trolling the “Magnificent Military” Leader with this concrete case of trademark infringement against Paramount. #evilUniverse pic.twitter.com/Xx35g7ry7P — Alexander (@AlexanderComics) January 24, 2020

Where’s The Popcorn?

Looking forward to Paramount v United States Government. https://t.co/1JBtDcRoM2 — Ashley Lynch (@ashleylynch) January 24, 2020

One Of The Above

Yeah, that makes me feel like this is a serious new branch of government 🤣😂Wonder if Disney, or Paramount or whoever owns the rights is going to sue https://t.co/cF8pWy2kQK — Kodiak🆘 (@Sensei415) January 24, 2020

Peculiar…

I think Paramount is going to sue. https://t.co/K4w8JLSbva — David Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) January 24, 2020

President Picard

I really hope Paramount sues the US Government but at least if we are going to have a Space Force, can someone put Picard in charge? https://t.co/CjQlEWXxzt — Meredith (@mplacko) January 24, 2020

Live Long And Prosper

Live long and let Paramount’s lawyers prosper #spaceforce https://t.co/pISxK3yDSR — Mark Critch (@markcritch) January 24, 2020

Heads Up