Star Trek Fans Urge Paramount to Sue Space Force Over Similar Logo

Right as CBS All-Access prepared to launch Star Trek: Picard, President Donald Trump unveiled the logo for the United States Space Force. With the world, a shooting star, and an arrow-shaped insignia in tow, fans quickly drew comparisons with the logo used by the Star Trek franchise’s Starfleet. The likes of George Takei quickly took to Twitter to point out the comparisons, with the Star Trek alum suggesting he should be paid royalties from the Trump administration.

Unfortunately for the country’s newest branch of the military, it’s another misstep with the masses. Just last week, the organization unveiled its first uniforms, another aspect of the outfit widely panned.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the new Star Force logo. Picard is now streaming on CBS All-Access and you can watch the first episode here.

