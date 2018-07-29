‘Star Trek’ Little Golden Books to Launch With ‘I Am Mr. Spock,’ ‘I Am Captain Kirk’

Two of Star Trek‘s most iconic characters, Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk, take the lead in two new Star Trek Little Golden Books that are perfect for introducing young readers to the Star Trek universe.

I Am Mr. Spock and I Am Captain Kirk are both set for January 2019 releases and these are just the first installments in a line of Star Trek Little Golden Books.

Here are the newly revealed covers and synopses for I Am Mr. Spock and I Am Captain Kirk.

“A logical, brave, and brainy science officer, Spock is the pointy-eared Vulcan who completes the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise on its five-year mission. Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book based on the classic TV series. This book will tell them everything they need to know about one of the most famous aliens of all time — with its fun, lighthearted text and unique retro art style.”

“Whether making strange new discoveries at the farthest reaches of the galaxy or facing off against Klingons and other alien races, find out what makes Captain James T. Kirk the most famous starship captain ever. Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book featuring Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise from the classic TV series in a unique retro art style.”

While these Little Golden Books are clearly inspired by Star Trek: The Original Series, where Spock was played by the late Leonard Nimoy, Spock will be making a comeback to Star Trek television in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery with a new actor.

“We are, we are casting a new Spock. It’s not just a possibility, it’s been done,” Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman recently confirmed. “Everybody assumes that just because Spock is all about logic, that there is no emotion in there and that’s entirely untrue. So, finding an actor who can convey what we know to be very Vulcan, but also reveal so much emotion in the eyes and in the small gestures, so you understand there’s just a tornado of things happening under the surface is critical. So you need an actor who can do both of those things at the same time, which is very challenging.”

Are you excited about Star Trek Little Golden Books?

I Am Mr. Spock and I Am Captain Kirk are both available for pre-order now ahead of their January 2019 releases.

