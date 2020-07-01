Star Trek Fans Are Excited About Lower Decks' Premiere Date

On Wednesday, CBS All Access announced the premiere date for Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek's first animated comedy series. Along with the announcement, the streaming service revealed a new teaser poster for the series offering the first look at the exterior of the USS Cerritos. It's been weeks now since Star Trek: Picard concluded its first season. With Star Trek: Discovery's third season still in post-production, Star Trek fans are thrilled to hear that the new Star Trek series will hit CBS All Access next month. Keep reading to see some of those fans' reactions share on social media.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series is the first animated comedy set in the universe of the Star Trek franchise. It follows the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet's least famous ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380, just after Star Trek: Nemesis. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often at the same time as sci-fi shenanigans rock the ship.

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts on CBS All Access on August 6th. Its 10-episode first season will be released weekly on Thursdays after that.