Star Trek Fans Are Excited About Lower Decks' Premiere Date
On Wednesday, CBS All Access announced the premiere date for Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek's first animated comedy series. Along with the announcement, the streaming service revealed a new teaser poster for the series offering the first look at the exterior of the USS Cerritos. It's been weeks now since Star Trek: Picard concluded its first season. With Star Trek: Discovery's third season still in post-production, Star Trek fans are thrilled to hear that the new Star Trek series will hit CBS All Access next month. Keep reading to see some of those fans' reactions share on social media.
Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series is the first animated comedy set in the universe of the Star Trek franchise. It follows the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet's least famous ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380, just after Star Trek: Nemesis. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often at the same time as sci-fi shenanigans rock the ship.
Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts on CBS All Access on August 6th. Its 10-episode first season will be released weekly on Thursdays after that.
Already in Love
So Star Trek: Lower Decks revealed the design of the California-class starship and...
...and it's like the Oberth and Miranda classes had a bastard child and it's wearing a Galaxy class Halloween costume and I swear I am already in love with this thing
I *MISSED* kitbashes! pic.twitter.com/1m7FxiV5P8— Bobby (#JurassicJune Mode) (@Dilophosaur13) July 1, 2020
Pumped
We got our release date!!! I’m so pumped! Star Trek: Lower Decks Animated Series Release Date and New Images Revealed https://t.co/eHUjF39IPL— Jessie Earl | Black Lives Matter (@jessiegender) July 1, 2020
An Embarrassment of Riches
Mid-2017 me: Can't wait for Discovery S1.— Patrick (@PatrickE34) July 1, 2020
Mid-2020 me: Can't wait for Discovery S3, Lower Decks S1, Picard S2, Strange New Worlds S1, Section 31 S1, Prodigy S1 (and more?). It's an embarrassment of riches that I admit I never thought would happen. https://t.co/sH7V7XIIyN
Can't Wait
Can't wait! #StarTrekLowerDecks https://t.co/CPYBOpla82— NomenLuni's Mundane Adventures (@NomenLuni) July 1, 2020
Finally
We finally have a date for Lower Decks pic.twitter.com/MI6rgjUhFS— Ryan (@oddryan) July 1, 2020
BOOM!
Boom!! August 6th!!! #startrek https://t.co/UOrMy6Ejlc— trekcasttng (@trekcasttng) July 1, 2020
Not Soon Enough
We got our first look at the ST: Lower Decks ship— Cane McKeyton (@CaneMcKeyton) July 1, 2020
And it's coming a lot sooner than I thought! August 6th pic.twitter.com/mFtc51vGlK
So Ready
in other news I'M SO READY FOR LOWER DECKS— Sonja ➰🖖🏼 (@maggymcbee) July 1, 2020
Get Here Faster
Star Trek: Lower Decks Sets Release Date https://t.co/o64E1eX0XM It’s here August 6th can’t wait pic.twitter.com/ha4sQDdZV0— ChefGeorge&GraysonMonster (@SirBedivier) July 1, 2020
We Got It
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.