Star Trek: Lower Decks First Look, Details Revealed

During the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, CBS offered to fan their first look at the upcoming animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The new series will follow the support crew on one of Starfleet’s least important ships in 2380, the California class USS Cerritos.

The lead characters are Ensigns aboard the ship, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero. The ships bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, by Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

The series created by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, who revealed that the 10-episode long first season will premiere in 2020.

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner

Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi; Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford; Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner; Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler

Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs; Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman; Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom; Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’ana