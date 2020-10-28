Star Trek Month Announced at Amazon

✖

Star Trek Day may have passed, but there's still celebration to be had for Star Trek fans thanks to Amazon.com. CBS, Paramount, Amazon, and IDW Publishing today announced that November is Star Trek month at the online retailer. Beginning November 1, 2020, Amazon will host a month-long Star Trek promotion where fans can get their hands on a free digital comic book from IDW when buying select Star Trek home media products. There are three free digital Star Trek comics from IDW Publishing that fans can acquire through Amazon’s comiXology throughout the month. All they need to do is $25 or more on select Star Trek products on Amazon.com.

The free comics are the debut issues of some recent Star Trek offerings from IDW. One is a Star Trek: Picard tie-in, another a Star Trek: Discovery tie-in. The third continues the adventures of the Star Trek: The Original Series crew. They are:

Star Trek: Picard - Countdown #1 – Witness the events leading to CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Picard. Before he retired to his vineyard, Jean-Luc Picard was the most decorated admiral in Starfleet, then one mission changed his life forever.

Star Trek: Year Five #1 – Step aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise with Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty and Chekov as they start the last year of their original five-year mission and boldly go into an uncertain future. They’ve traveled to strange new worlds, defeated impossible foes and made universe-changing decisions, but - with an end in sight - they’ll have to face their biggest challenge yet.

Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath #1 – Fans saw the stunning conclusion of Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two - now they can witness the aftermath! Following the discovery of Michael Burnham’s personal log, Spock begins to unravel the story of Burnham’s journey from orphan to Starfleet officer - and the secret history of the Red Angel. But, as Spock confronts the secrets of Burnham’s past, he’ll also have to grapple with his own.

ViacomCBS also offered a list of qualifying Star Trek products. They are:

Star Trek: Discovery: Season One (Blu-ray™, DVD) – The collection includes all 15 episodes from the first season of the CBS All Access original series, along with a trove of compelling featurettes and additional special features. The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp and more.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two (Blu-ray, DVD) – “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes, the CBS All Access series returns with all 14 episodes from the second season and over four hours of exclusive special features, plus two series-related Short Treks: “Runaway” and “The Brightest Star.”

Star Trek: Picard Season One (Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook) – Patrick Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the premiere season of the CBS All Access release, which boasts over two hours of exclusive special features, including never-before-seen interview footage of Patrick Stewart. Also includes the Short Trek “Children of Mars.”

Star Trek: Short Treks (Blu-ray, DVD) – Dive deeper into key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe with all nine of the CBS All Access original short stories, including three U.S.S. Enterprise shorts featuring Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two favorites and two animated shorts unlike any other from the Star Trek universe. The complete collection also includes more than 50 minutes of exclusive special features.

Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection (Blu-ray) – Experience every unforgettable moment from Captain Kirk's triumphant return to the U.S.S. Enterprise with this brilliant collection, including: Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek Nemesis. The set also includes access to Digital copies of all 10 films.

Star Trek Picard Movie & TV Collection (Blu-ray) – Relive Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s greatest adventures with the six-disc collection, including two feature-length TV episodes, Star Trek: The Next Generation “Chain of Command” and “Best of Both Worlds,” and four Next Generation films – Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek Nemesis. The collection is packed with over 10 hours of previously released special features.

Complete Series Collections: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Complete Series Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Star Trek: Voyager: The Complete Series



Star Trek Month kicks off on Amazon.com on Sunday, November 1st.

