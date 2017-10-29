Hundreds Of ‘Star Trek’ Movie Props, Costumes Going Up For Auction

Genuine pieces of Star Trek history from the first two Star Trek reboot movies are about to hit the auction block.

Prop Store, in association with Paramount Pictures, is hosting an exclusive live auction event of original props, costumes and set pieces from the making of Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness.

400 lots will be offered at the auction on Saturday, December 2, 2017, starting at 11:00 a.m. PT. The auction will take place at Prop Store’s auction facility in Valencia, Los Angeles County.

The auction is a no-reserve sale meaning all final bidding prices are determined solely by bidding activity. Fans unable to attend can participate remotely using a telephone or online.

A catalog of the items going up for bid will made available in PDF form on November 2nd for free and can be purchased in print form.

Notable items going up for auction, and their expected sell prices, include:

Captain Kirk’s Enterprise Captain’s Command Uniform (Est. $5,000 – $10,000 / £3,800 – £7,700)

Mr. Spock’s Enterprise Sciences Uniform with Starfleet Phaser, Holster Belt and Communicator (Est. $8,000 – $12,000 / £6,200 – £9,200)

Lieutenant Uhura’s Enterprise Operations Uniform (Est. $4,000 – $6,000 / £3,100 – £4,600)

SFX Electronic Starfleet Phaser (Est. $5,000 – $10,000 / £3,800 – £7,700)

Starfleet Tricorder and Holster (Est. $3,000 – $5,000 / £2,300 – £3,800)

Starfleet Communicator ($1,500 – $2,500 / £1,200 – £1,900)

Captain Kirk’s Starfleet Command Insignia (Est. $3,000 – $5,000 / £2,300 – £3,800)

Klingon Guard Uniform with Helmet (Est. $5,000 – $7,000 / £3,800 – £5,400)

Khan’s Kronos Costume (Est. $4,000 – $6,000 / £3,100 – £4,600)

Dr. ‘Bones’ McCoy’s Enterprise Sciences Uniform (Est. $4,000 – $6,000 / £3,100 – £4,600)

Lt. Commander Scotty’s Enterprise Operations Uniform (Est. $3,000 – $5,000 / £2,300 – £3,800)

Lieutenant Sulu’s Enterprise Command Uniform (Est. $3,000 – $5,000 / £2,300 – £3,800)

Captain Kirk’s Wetsuit (Est. $3,000 – $5,000 / £2,300 – £3,800)

Admiral Pike’s Distressed Dress Uniform (Est. $3,000 – $5,000 / £2,300 – £3,800)

Khan’s Distressed Trash Barge Fight Costume (Est. $4,000 – $6,000 / £3,100 – £4,600)

Mr. Spock’s Light-Up Cold Fusion Device and Accessories (Est. $4,000 – $6,000 / £3,100 – £4,600)

Starfleet Sciences Division Insignia (Est. $1,000 – $1,500 / £800 – £1,200)

Admiral Marcus’ Vengeance Uniform (Est. $2,000 – $3,000 / £1,500 – £2,300)

With the future of the Star Trek movie franchise unclear after Star Trek Beyond, now may be the time to start building up a collection from this era of Star Trek history.